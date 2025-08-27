Rublev offers support to Medvedev after US Open emotional outburst

ANDREY RUBLEV has expressed his willingness to support fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev following his emotional outburst during the US Open.

Medvedev suffered a dramatic five-set defeat to Benjamin Bonzi in a match marked by his confrontation with the chair umpire and crowd interaction.

The 2021 champion’s frustration culminated in a racket smash after his earliest hardcourt Grand Slam exit in eight years.

Rublev, who has known Medvedev since kindergarten, stated “If he wants to change and needs help, he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him.”

The world number 13 added “But it’s his life and his decision what he needs to do.”

Rublev understands emotional challenges himself, having previously expressed frustration during matches through self-harm with his racket.

Regarding calls for professional help from figures like Boris Becker, Rublev emphasized “Only he knows what is happening.”

Medvedev’s defeat means he has won only one Grand Slam match all year, with that victory coming at January’s Australian Open.

American Frances Tiafoe suggested Medvedev’s frustration stems from his disappointing season.

“He holds himself to a super high standard,“ Tiafoe observed.

“He’s been struggling and he’s struggling to face the music, right? He’s struggling to face losing early and to guys he feels he should be beating.”

Tiafoe added “Another side comes out. I hope to see him play to the level that he’s capable of playing. It’s been a super tough stretch.” – Reuters