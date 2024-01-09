Sabah edge PFC Nasaf to reach AWCL group stage

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC have advanced to the group stage of the Asian Women’s Champions League (AWCL) after defeating PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan 2-1 in their preliminary stage Group C tie at the Likas Stadium tonight.

Sabah collected three crucial points with the win tonight, while the other point was earned in the goalless draw with APF FC of Nepal on Thursday (Aug 29).

In tonight’s match, Sabah striker Win Theingi Tun, a Myanmar national player, scored with a long-range drive in the 31st minute.

Sabah went 2-0 in the 44th minute when referee Tian Jin awarded them a penalty after Henrietta Justine was fouled. Although PFC Nasaf goalkeeper Jonimqulova Maftuna managed to palm away Eri Narita’s spot kick, Win Theingi pounced on the loose ball and slotted it into the net.

PFC Nasaf, however, managed to reduce the deficit in the 82nd minute through a header by defender Albine Emma Nogonja.

The win meant Sabah finished on four points - one ahead of PFC Nasaf - and will advance to Group A where they will have Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (China), Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC (South Korea) and either Al Nassr Club (Saudi Arabia) or Abu Dhabi Country Club (United Arab Emirates for company.