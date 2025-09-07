Sabalenka credits mental strength for US Open victory over emotions

ARYNA Sabalenka attributed her US Open triumph to a transformed mental approach after delivering a composed performance to secure the championship.

The 27-year-old Belarusian world number one defeated American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to defend her US Open title and claim her fourth career Grand Slam victory.

Sabalenka explained that her success followed defeats in both the Australian and French Open finals this season which prompted her to reconsider her approach to major finals.

“After the Australian Open, I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on, but then the same thing happened at the French Open,“ she said.

“So after the French Open I figured that, ‘Okay, maybe it’s time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something,‘ because I didn’t want it to happen again and again and again.”

A holiday in Mykonos where she read neurosurgeon James Doty’s self-help memoir “Into the Magic Shop” provided a pivotal moment of realisation.

“Reading that book, I realized a lot of things,“ she said. “That book really helped me to stay focused and to focus on the right things on important points.

“I was just thinking that why would I let my emotions to take control over me in those two finals? I thought that, okay, if I made it to the final, it means that I’m going to win it.”

Sabalenka stated she entered Saturday’s final determined to maintain emotional control throughout the match.

“I’m not going to let (my emotions) take control over me, and doesn’t matter what happens in the match,“ said Sabalenka, who arrived for her press conference clutching an open bottle of champagne.

The champion celebrated her victory by collapsing to the baseline with an expression blending joy and relief.

Sabalenka noted that Saturday’s win held special significance following her two previous Grand Slam final defeats this year.

“This one felt different,“ she said. “You know, this one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one.

“I knew that with the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself.”

Sabalenka also paid tribute to her late father Sergey, who died from meningitis in 2019 at age 43.

“When he passed away, you know, I was very depressed. It was a tough moment for me, for my family,“ Sabalenka said.

“But in that moment, I decided to take it as motivation, to put our family name in the history. I want to believe, and I think I feel his protection from up there, and I know that he became my power.” – AFP