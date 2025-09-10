Government saves RM835 million through public service reform agenda implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has achieved significant cost savings exceeding RM835 million through regulatory reforms implemented over the past year.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed these savings resulted from 122 projects under the Public Service Reform Agenda initiative.

Shamsul Azri revealed that more than 1,007 bureaucratic reform projects have been registered under ARPA since its introduction on September 10 last year.

He emphasised the importance of streamlining public services through digitalisation and artificial intelligence technology.

The Chief Secretary called for engagement sessions with industry players and relevant non-governmental organisations to enhance reform efforts.

This approach aligns with the New Public Service spirit that emphasises public participation in government policy-making processes.

Shamsul Azri made these announcements through his official Facebook post marking ARPA’s first anniversary. – Bernama