Sarawak lab technician triumphs in Klang Valley highway marathon

AFTER six previous attempts without a win, Sarawak laboratory technician Thenuel Teli secured his first marathon victory at the 2025 Duo Highway Challenge.

The 26-year-old completed the 42-kilometre race in 2 hours, 47 minutes, and 49 seconds, surpassing his personal best set in Thailand last year.

Thenuel, who idolises Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, said, “This is only my second full marathon this year, and it’s a redemption after finishing empty-handed at the Putrajaya Score Marathon last month.”

Robin Tan and Mohamad Rozi Kasim took second and third places with times of 2:52:10s and 2:53:16s, respectively.

In the women’s open category, Ang Kee May claimed victory with 3:39:55s.

She was followed by Lee Yee San (3:45:35s) and Lam Hui Theng (3:46:41s).

The event, co-organised by IJM Corporation Berhad and Allianz Malaysia, saw a 20 per cent increase in participation.

It attracted 13,000 runners from over 30 countries. – Bernama