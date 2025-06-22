NATIONAL men’s hockey head coach Sarjit Singh is ready to step down if Malaysia fails to qualify for the 2026 Hockey World Cup next August.

Sarjit, who took over in 2023, said the team is in transition with a new generation of players and asked fans and stakeholders for patience and support.

“If we don’t qualify, I will step down. No need to blame the players. I’ll take full responsibility,” he said at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium yesterday.

The 62-year-old said the team is progressing under a two-year development plan, though recent results, including a sixth-place finish at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup, show there’s more work ahead.

“These are young players. They’re improving, but need experience and support to mature,” he said, adding that more exposure to high-level tournaments is key.

Team captain Marhan Mohd Jalil echoed Sarjit’s call for patience, saying senior players are helping juniors adapt to international demands.

“The young players have shown great effort. Even when we’re behind in matches, we keep fighting. Some are playing through injuries.

“Everyone on the field plays to win and the results show that effort,” he said.

Malaysia finished seventh in the previous Nations Cup and faces tough competition in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers later this year.