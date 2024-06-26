Selangor FC can appeal - MFL

SELANGOR FC can submit an appeal to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) after being handed four penalties for their non-attendance at the Charity Shield match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

MFL Chief Executive Officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said the Red Giants have until the end of this week to submit an official appeal letter to the local football league governing body.

He said the number of penalties imposed on Selangor FC by the MFL Board of Directors could also be reduced based on the consideration of the MFL appeals body.

“The appeals body will go through relevant documents and convene for two to three weeks if Selangor decide to submit an appeal letter,“ he told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) National Training Centre (NCT) here today.

Yesterday, the MFL announced in a statement that Selangor FC were penalised for the non-attendance, including being fined RM100,000 and having three points docked in the 2024/2025 Super League competition.

They also need to compensate Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), the home team for the season-opening match, with the amount to be announced later while the Week 14 Super League match between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium will be played without spectators.

However, Selangor said in a statement last night that they are reviewing and considering all appropriate channels for further action.

Selangor FC explained that they requested a postponement of the Charity Shield match following the acid attack on their star player Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5 and several other incidents involving local football players, but the request was denied.

The decision resulted in JDT being awarded a 3-0 win and docked three points for the Super League match.

The three-point deduction will see Selangor, currently in second place in the Super League with nine points, drop to fifth place.

If the 2023 Super League runners-up seek other alternatives, including taking the case to the Civil Court or the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Stuart said they must undergo the legal process, including appealing to the MFL first.

When asked about the MFL’s decision to impose the penalty of playing without spectators, Stuart said the decision was made because JDT did not gain commercial revenue from the Charity Shield match.

“For them (the MFL Board of Directors), the reverse match shouldn’t have any profit for participating teams as it is a commercial matter. One team does not profit from not attending one match but profits from the return match, that’s the view of the board,“ he said.