Selangor FC coach Kinoshi urges team to enjoy JDT challenge

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi wants his players to enjoy the challenge as they prepare for what he considers the toughest possible start in the Charity Shield Cup, the season opener against reigning Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) next month.

Kinoshi is determined to lead Selangor to a stronger campaign in the 2025-2026 Super League season and remains confident that the Red Giants will rise to the occasion with fans rightfully expecting more from the team this year.

“We must be ready (to face JDT) for this toughest match. Without enjoyment, no chance. So even in the toughest match, let’s go enjoy the match but enjoy the match means we must fight 100 per cent.

“Without hard work, we cannot enjoy so this is our preparation for the first match against JDT. For this season, let say we have 45 goals and 16 conceded, we must target 50 goals and less conceded goals,” he told reporters after Selangor FC and Daikin Malaysia celebrated the third year of their strategic partnership here, today.

The ceremony also marked Daikin Malaysia’s renewed commitment as a Platinum Sponsor, underscoring shared values of unity, team spirit and community wellness. Also present at the event was Selangor Raja Muda, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is also chairman of Selangor FC.

When asked about potential new foreign signings and speculation surrounding the team captaincy, Kinoshi remained tight-lipped by saying the club would make an official announcement at the appropriate time.

Kinoshi also highlighted the return of Fazly Mazlan to Selangor as an important move not only to serve as a role model for younger players but also to prove his fighting spirit to the team.

“I cannot say that he (Fazly) can be a starter or cannot be a starter but atleast he must be a member of Selangor FC like last year. And he must make an effort to be an effective player in the squad,” he said.

Fazly was previously linked with a move to Super League newcomers Imigresen FC but the transfer did not happen. - Bernama