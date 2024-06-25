Selangor FC fined RM100,000, docked three points, no spectators for JDT match - MFL

SELANGOR FC received a heavy blow after, among other things, they were fined RM100,000 and see three points deducted in the 2024/2025 Super League following their failure to play in the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

The Red Giants also has to pay compensation for the losses incurred by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as the host team for the opening match of the season and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) with the amounts to be paid to be announced later.

In addition, the 14th Super League match between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) will be played without spectators.

MFL said in a statement today that all the decisions were made after the MFL Board of Directors held a meeting to discuss the case of Selangor’s non-attendance at the Charity Shield match against JDT which was supposed to take place on May 10.

However, MFL did not specify the effective date of all the fines and if there is room for Selangor to appeal.

The three-point cut saw Selangor, who are currently second in the Super League with nine points, drop to fifth in the table.

Last month, Selangor had to withdraw from playing in the Charity Shield match following a spate of criminal incidents and threats on several players including their winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim who fell victim to an acid attack on May 5.

Selangor’s emphasis was on safety of team and staff and would not compromise on the matter.

The result saw JDT given a ‘walkover victory’ with a score of 3-0 and three points in the Super League.

In the meantime, MFL informed that the RM100,000 fine imposed on Selangor will be donated to a charity to be decided later.

Explaining the action of Super League week 14 at the MBPJ Stadium, the governing body of the Malaysian League explained that the operation of the match will be carried out in collaboration between MFL and the home team.

According to the statement, “The conditions to allow selected representatives from both clubs to attend will be decided on match day.”