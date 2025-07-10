Selangor FC focuses on local talent and heritage players for growth

SELANGOR Football Club (Selangor FC) remains dedicated to nurturing local football talent while also seeking heritage players abroad to strengthen its squad.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi stated that this hybrid approach aligns with modern football trends and enhances the club’s competitiveness.

Mohd Najwan explained that Selangor FC aims to balance the recruitment of heritage players with grassroots development to ensure long-term success.

“Selangor FC believes this hybrid approach can elevate the team’s performance while maintaining the club’s identity among Selangor’s fans,“ he said during the Selangor State Assembly.

The discussion followed a question from Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PN-Sementa) regarding whether the Selangor Football Association (FAS) would follow the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) strategy in recruiting heritage players.

Mohd Najwan acknowledged that heritage players from Europe could improve the squad but stressed that local talent development remains a priority.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including coach and referee training, amateur team development, and structured state-level leagues, to bridge the gap between local and foreign players.

Selangor FC, FAS, and the state government have collaborated on programmes to strengthen football development.

“These efforts ensure that the best local players receive high-quality training and exposure,“ he added.

The club has also formed partnerships with European and Asian clubs to provide international training opportunities for local players. – Bernama