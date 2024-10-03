Selangor FC to announce Cheng Hoe’s successor in a week

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC is expected to announce its new head coach in a week to replace Tan Cheng Hoe, who has moved to Thai League club Police Tero.

Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said the club is now in the final evaluation after shortlisting four candidates, consisting of three foreign candidates and a local coach.

He said that all those who have been interviewed to lead the Red Giants are aware that they have to work with the budget and the selection of existing players to face the challenges of the 2024-25 Malaysia League which will open in May, as well as the Asian Champions League 2 (ACL2).

“That is a challenge for a new coach, but during the interview all the candidates understood the situation that our squad is almost full and has to spend within the budget. They need to work with what (budget, players) they have, at least until the second transfer window,“ he told reporters after the signing of cooperation agreement between Selangor FC and Aeon Big here, today.

Johan also put a stop to speculations regarding former Thai national coach, Alexandre Polking.

“He is a good coach, but he is not one of our candidates. We did consider him, received his resume, but not shortlisted,“ he said while adding that the three shortlisted overseas candidates had never coached a Southeast Asian team, but only at the Asian level.

The Red Giants on Feb 28 announced that Cheng Hoe, the former national coach, had terminated his contract with immediate effect, and his assistant, Nidzam Jamil, was appointed as the interim head coach.

Since being appointed in September 2022, Cheng Hoe has helped Selangor become runners-up in the 2022 Malaysia Cup and 2023 Super League, thus ensuring Selangor FC automatic qualification to ACL2 this season.

Commenting on the pre-season preparations in Bangkok, Thailand last month, Johan said the training camp was more about team bonding (team bonding) with the presence of several new players such as Ronnie Fernandez, Alvin Fortes, Nooa Laine, and Azim Al Amin.

“It is the only time all the players are together, because now eight players are in the centralised training camp of the national squad, while the national under-23 players will also start the training camp after this.

“We will probably play a warm-up game with a local team because the leagues in the neighbouring countries are still going on,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nidzam, one of the coaches linked as Cheng Hoe’s successor, said he will always give full dedication, energy and focus to Selangor, no matter what position he holds.

“I am still the interim head coach, even if I become an assistant head coach, fitness coach or an ordinary official, I will always respect the management’s decision to continue serving Selangor,“ he said.

In the meantime, Aeon Big managing director Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed said, his side wants to continue cooperation with the Red Giants for the second year in the hope of strengthening football in this country, as well as as a way of reaching out to the masses, especially among Selangor supporters.

“Through this collaboration, Selangor FC jerseys and merchandise are sold at our selected branches, hopefully after this (jerseys) of other teams will also be sold. The Red Giants Team Card collaboration also continues to provide special promotions for card holders,“ he said.

The collaboration saw Aeon Big provide essential items for the use of all Selangor teams, from the main squad to under-17, including women and futsal. - Bernama