Cheng Hoe leaves Selangor FC for new stint in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC will begin the new season of the Malaysia League (Liga-M) with a new head coach after Tan Cheng Hoe left the team to lead a football club in Thailand.

The ‘Red Giants’, in a statement tonight, announced that they have reached a mutual agreement with Cheng Hoe, 56, to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

“Selangor FC has also received a compensation fee based on his contract.

“Selangor FC would like to thank Tan Cheng Hoe for his work at the club and wishes him success for the future,” the statement read.

The club announced that Cheng Hoe’s position will be filled by Nidzam Jamil as the interim head coach, while the club management will conduct a thorough recruitment process to appoint a new head coach.

Since his appointment in Sept 2022, Cheng Hoe has helped Selangor FC become runners-up in the 2022 Malaysia Cup and the 2023 Malaysia Super League, securing automatic qualification to the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) for the 2024/2025 season. - Bernama