MALAYSIA concluded their Group B campaign on top of the standings after defeating Japan in the quadrant event of the 2025 Sepak Takraw Asia Cup at Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

In the final group stage match, Malaysia fielded Amirul Zazwan Amir, Norfaizzul Abd Razak, Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim, and Muhammad Fetri Mohd Azwadi. The team faced stiff resistance early on before rallying to clinch the first set 17-15.

A final point setup from Amirul Zazwan, followed by a smash from Muhammad Afifuddin, could not be returned effectively by the Japanese players, handing Malaysia a decisive 15-10 victory in the second set.

The national quadrant team, coached by Mohammad Zulkarnain Abdul Rahman, will play in the semi-finals tomorrow, with their opponents to be determined after the Group A match between South Korea and Vietnam concludes tonight.

“Honestly, we were not satisfied with our match against China, but we found our rhythm against the Philippines and carried that momentum into today’s game.

“Tomorrow, it doesn’t matter who our opponent is — we are ready,” said Amirul Zazwan when met by reporters.