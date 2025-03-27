THE national football squad is set for a boost with the arrival of seven Malaysia-born players currently plying their trade overseas, according to Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner shared this update following Harimau Malaya’s recent 2-0 win over Nepal in an Asian Cup qualifier last Tuesday.

Dutch-born midfielder Hector Hevel made a strong debut for the national team, scoring the opener against Nepal and earning Man of the Match for his performance.

“Seven more Malaysian players abroad will add quality and help the team.

“What’s important is that our national team competes in top international competitions and earns respect. It’s about our pride and image.

“To achieve that goal, we must stay united and patient. “The priority is not the speed, but the direction we’re heading in.” said TMJ in a post on X (formerly Twitter).