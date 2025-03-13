TMJ appoints Chong Wei to lead Johor’s multi-sport revolution

NATIONAL badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has been appointed as Johor’s sports ambassador, joining a lineup of international sports icons in shaping youth development initiatives across the state.

The announcement was made by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, during a Q&A session with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) fans in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (March 12).

According to The Star, Tunku Ismail highlighted his commitment to developing all sports in Johor, not just football.

“My approach for the youth program for young people is not just focused on football but on all sports, including badminton, basketball, boxing and rugby,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Tunku Ismail, Johor’s Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, has also expressed support for bringing more sports icons into the fold.

Chong Wei, hailed as the “King of Superseries” and a three-time Olympic silver medallist, will work alongside sports legends like former All-Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams, ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former Australian footballer Tim Cahill to spearhead sports development programs in Johor.

“For example, insyaAllah, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be appointed as Johor’s badminton advisor, and Sonny Bill Williams will serve as a rugby advisor, in addition to being a Johor sports icon ambassador.

“We have many others, including Tim Cahill and Khabib (Nurmagomedov), who will be opening a gym here. All of them are Johor’s sports ambassadors and icons, with many programmes set to be introduced for the youth of Johor,” he said.

JDT has evolved beyond a football club, expanding into multiple sports, including futsal, ice hockey, and boxing, under the leadership of Mohd Fakhan Haron.

The club also features a racing team led by Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, who competes in the Asia Road Racing Championship.