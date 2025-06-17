Seven new faces to bolster TFC’s charge in 2025/2026 season

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) is set to bring in seven new players to strengthen the charge for the 2025/2026 season.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) acting chief executive officer Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain said this comprised two local players and five imports who will fill positions in midfield, attack and defence.

He said final preparations for the first transfer window were underway to ensure that everything went according to the procedures and regulations.

“TFC will bring in two local players and five imports for the first transfer window from June 9 to Aug 31, 2025. Previously, we extended the contract of Uzbekistan import player, Nurillo Tukhtasinov.

“The process of completing documents and logistics for import players to Malaysia is being carried out, followed by fitness and medical tests before signing a professional contract,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, The Turtles manager Badrul Afzan Razali said Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defender Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, who was loaned to TFC last season, would remain in action with TFC.

Similarly, agile winger Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, who was previously rumoured to be moving to Kelab Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Football Club (DPMM FC of Brunei), is also staying put.

“There has been no official application from DPMM FC to get Akhyar. He (Akhyar) is still a key player in the club’s plans until the end of this season,“ he said.

The new 2025/2026 season saw nine names dropped from the TFC squad, namely Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan, Ismaheel Akinade, Manuel Ott, Ivan Mamut, Muhammad Syafiq Ismail, Muhammad Syaiful Haqim Shahrul, Nelson Bonilla and Argzim Redzovic.