Shahidan retains MAS presidency uncontested

DATUK Seri Shahidan Kassim will continue to lead Malaysia Aquatics (MAS) as president for the 2025–2027 term after winning the position uncontested in the swimming federation’s elections ahead of its annual general meeting on June 27.

This was confirmed by MAS secretary-general Andy Low, who said that no challengers submitted nominations for the post by the closing date on June 13 (Friday).

In addition to Shahidan, he said Marilyn Chua Yu Ching (deputy president), Anthony Ang Kang Keam (vice-president) and Nurul Huda Abdullah (assistant secretary) also won their respective positions uncontested.

“The only positions to be contested at the upcoming AGM are for the MAS committee members.

“We received six nominations, but only five committee members are required,” he told a press conference here today.

Shahidan, who is also Arau MP, has held the position of MAS president since 1995, when the national governing body for swimming was known as the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM).