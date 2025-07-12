Sinner defeats Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

JANNIK SINNER delivered a stunning performance to overpower Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals, securing his place in his first All England Club final. The Italian world number one triumphed 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in a commanding display on Centre Court.

Sinner will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated rematch of their recent French Open final. The 23-year-old is eager for redemption after squandering three championship points in that dramatic Roland Garros showdown.

The victory marks Sinner’s fourth consecutive Grand Slam final appearance, further cementing his status alongside Alcaraz as the dominant force in men’s tennis. The pair have claimed the last six major titles between them.

For Djokovic, the loss ends his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title. The 38-year-old, who appeared hampered by injury, missed his first final at the tournament since 2017.

“It’s amazing to reach the final here,“ said Sinner. “I served well, moved well, and stayed calm even when Novak was struggling.”

Djokovic, who received treatment for a leg issue during the match, struggled to match Sinner’s relentless precision. The Italian broke early in each set and maintained control throughout, sealing victory in just over two hours.

Sinner, who overcame an elbow injury earlier in the tournament, now prepares for another chapter in his rivalry with Alcaraz. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 8-4, including five straight wins. However, Sinner’s last Wimbledon victory over Alcaraz in 2022 offers hope for an upset.

“It’s an honour to play Carlos again,“ Sinner added. “We push each other to the limit, and I hope it’s another great match.” - AFP