Son Heung-min shines in LAFC debut with key penalty draw

SOUTH Korean superstar Son Heung-min made a lively Major League Soccer debut for Los Angeles FC, coming off the bench to help secure a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

The 33-year-old forward, who joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported MLS record fee of 26 million dollars, entered the match in the 61st minute with the score level at 1-1.

Son won a penalty in the 77th minute after being fouled by Fire defender Carlos Teran, with teammate Denis Bouanga converting the spot-kick four minutes later to salvage a point for the visitors.

“Obviously it was definitely contact and it was definitely a penalty, I have no doubt about it,“ said Son, who expressed disappointment at not winning the match despite the late equaliser.

The South Korean captain registered three shots on target during his 29-minute cameo, all comfortably saved by Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady.

Son’s move to LAFC marks the end of a glittering decade at Tottenham, where he scored 173 goals in 454 appearances to become the club’s fifth-highest goalscorer of all time.

His debut attracted strong support from travelling fans, with numerous South Korean flags and welcoming banners visible throughout SeatGeek Stadium.

The match saw Chicago take the lead twice through Teran’s 11th-minute header and Jonathan Bamba’s 70th-minute strike, with LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead equalising in the 19th minute before Bouanga’s penalty.

Son will make his home debut for LAFC on August 31 against Western Conference leaders San Diego FC.

Former Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris praised Son’s arrival, stating: “It’s great for the league, great for the city, great for the club.” – AFP