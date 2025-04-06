A woman recently shared her frustration after discovering that her husband’s father has asked him to buy another car.

In a Threads post, the woman voiced her disagreement with her father-in-law’s request, alleging that her husband does not provide for her and their child.

She further explained that the first car, a Perodua Bezza was involved in two accidents.

“Now, my father-in-law is buttering up my husband to get him to buy an Ativa instead — saying it’s because the Bezza has been in two accidents.

“He already has no money but acts as though he is rich and lacks self-awareness. I just don’t understand how people can be like this,” she said.

Responding to a user’s comment, she alleged that her husband neglects her and their child’s needs.

“My husband is the type who can’t stand to hear his parents say they don’t have money — he’ll just give them money straight away, even when he doesn’t have any himself.

But when I tell him that our child’s needs and other things haven’t been bought or paid for, and I say I need money, he yells at me,” she claimed in her post.

As the post gained traction on social media, netizens were divided over her situation.

While some praised the husband for prioritising his parents, many others agreed that he should have put his wife and child first.

Some also pointed out that the Perodua Ativa is more expensive than the Perodua Bezza, criticising the father-in-law for asking the husband to buy it.

“Once a man takes his responsibility as the head of the family lightly, you’re better off walking away.

“Don’t stay just for the children, because the children will suffer too if they see their mother suffering,” one user advised.

“What’s wrong with your husband? He should be prioritising his wife and child... Just drag him to court for not providing financial support,” urged another.