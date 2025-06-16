Southern Tigers unveil Ibrahim Manusi as latest signing

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with the acquisition of former Sri Pahang midfielder Ibrahim Manusi.

The announcement on the recruitment of the 23-year-old player was made through a video uploaded on the Johor Southern Tigers’ Facebook.

“There’s only one place to take football to a higher standard. Welcome to the Southern Tigers, Ibrahim Manusi,” it said.

Ibrahim will don the jersey number 27 with the Southern Tigers.

JDT previously announced the signing of two foreign players — Brazilian forward Jairo Da Silva and Spanish defender Antonio Glauder.