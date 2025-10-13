Spalletti praises Gattuso for Italy’s World Cup qualifying turnaround

FORMER Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has praised his successor Gennaro Gattuso for reviving their World Cup qualifying campaign with three consecutive victories.

Spalletti was dismissed in June following a heavy qualifying defeat to Norway.

Gattuso then took charge and secured two wins against Estonia and one over Israel.

Spalletti expressed full confidence in Gattuso’s ability to continue this positive journey.

He highlighted Gattuso’s tactical adjustments, particularly moving forwards closer together.

These changes provided solutions during difficult matches like the one against Israel.

Spalletti noted the team executed more direct plays effectively to secure victories.

Italy aims to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The team currently holds second place in Group I with twelve points from five matches.

Italy faces third-placed Israel in Udine on Tuesday.

A win would secure second position and at least a playoff spot.

Norway leads the group by six points but has played one more match than Italy. – Reuters