Sports Ministry yet to discuss possible bid for 2038 Asian Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abdul Halim (pix) said that so far there have been no discussions at the ministry level regarding the proposal for Malaysia to offer to host the 2038 Asian Games.

Adam Adli said that since the hosting of the games is still far off, it may need to be reviewed first, considering that the National Sports Vision is only until 2030.

“In planning, we not only need intent but also need to consider costs and the economic impact on the country as the host, besides looking at the level of development of athletes. We cannot simply say that we want to be the host.

“We focus more on the welfare and well-being of the people and the development of athletes, especially at the grassroots level, besides being cautious as the ministry still has limited allocations.

“We depend on funding from the government compared to investments made by other sectors,“ he said when winding up the debate on the royal address for the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in Dewan Negara today.

He said KBS has established the Fast Track Road To Gold Special Programme with an allocation of RM1.15 million for the preparation and training of athletes for diving and squash for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Athletes in this programme will be provided with adequate facilities in terms of needs, welfare and exposure at local and international competitions,“ he said.

Adam Adli also emphasised that marital status is not at all a factor hindering the potential and progress of athletes.

“If we still remember, during the 2012 Olympic Games in London, shooter Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi was enthusiastic about representing the country even though she was pregnant at the time. This proves that marital status has never been a barrier preventing athletes from achieving success to make Malaysia proud.

“Regarding the involvement and dependence on senior athletes over 30 years old, at present, there are only three divers over 30 years old listed under the National Sports Council’s training programme.

“They are Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg, Wendy Ng Yan Yee and Ooi Tze Liang,“ he said. -Bernama