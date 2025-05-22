Man City's Foden 'frustrated' by season of struggles

MANCHESTER CITY midfielder Phil Foden has blamed a combination of off-field distractions and fitness problems for a hugely disappointing season.

The England international was crowned the Premier League's player of the year last season as he led City's charge to an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

However, Foden has been a peripheral figure despite City's struggles this season.

Pep Guardiola's men will finish the campaign without a major trophy for the first time since 2016/17 and still need a point on the final day of the Premier League to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Foden was left on the bench for City's FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Obviously it’s been a frustrating season for me,“ said Foden. “I’ve had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally.

“Sometimes there’s things in life that’s bigger than football and this season I’ve struggled a little bit, but hopefully next year I can get my head mentally right and get back where I left the season before, because I know what I am capable of doing.”

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old conceded that “my body and my mental state was low”.

Guardiola came out in defence of his player after Foden was targeted in a recent match at rivals Manchester United with taunts about his mother.

“I know if everything was OK I would definitely be a bit better on the field, but like I said, sometimes things happen, and you’ve just got to deal with it and try to move on,“ Foden added.

“I’ve had a difficult season, but I’m just improving, getting back to my best. I know my standards and what I can be, so I’m just looking forward to getting back.”

After City's final Premier League game of the season they are set to fly off to participate in an expanded version of the Club World Cup.

However, Foden is unsure whether he will play a part in that competition or England's June internationals due to his recovery from an ankle injury.

“I have to speak with the club and the international team to see if maybe it’s better to rest to get my ankle fully 100 percent how I want it.”