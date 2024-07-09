SRG get off to a flying start in MPL Malaysia season 14

SERI KEMBANGAN: Selangor Red Giants (SRG) opened the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) circuit in the 14th season of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Malaysia with a victory, defeating Homebois 2-1 today.

Entering as the defending champions, the team that previously won the 2024 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup (MSC MLBB) fielded the same players to face Homebois, who only retained one original player, Muhammad Julian Ardiansyah, also known as Udil.

SRG’s lineup included Mark Genzon Sojero Rusiana (kramM), Muhammad Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul Zaman (Sekys), Hazziq Danish (Stormie), Muhammad Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi (YumS), and John Vincent Banal (Innocent).

Speaking to reporters, Sekys, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), said the cheers of fans present at the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Stadium fired him up to give his all in the tournament.

“For me, there’s no pressure because we play as a team, and I will keep as calm as possible in every tournament,“ he said.

The 18-year-old, who plays in the Jungler position and specialises in disrupting the opponent’s defence, dreams of playing with SRG in the M6 World Championship, which will be hosted in Malaysia this November.

The team guided by Michael Angelo Bocado, also known as Coach Arcadia, will next face team Rey tomorrow, aiming to end the first week with an impressive win.

The top two teams from MPL Season 14 will qualify to compete in the M6 World Championship and have a chance to win a portion of the USD100,000 (RM437,000) prize pool for this season.

This season of the MPL brings together the top 10 MLBB teams in Malaysia to compete weekly from today until October 13, using a single round-robin format with all matches played in a Best-of-Three (BO3) format.