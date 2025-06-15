SELANGOR Red Giants (SRG.OG) concluded the 15th season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Malaysia Professional League (MPLMY) in style with a stunning 4-0 victory over Homebois in the Best of Seven Grand Final held today.

Even sweeter, this marks a third consecutive esports title for SRG.OG since their championship win in Season 13.

In the match, SRG, led by Michael Angelo Bocado (Arcadia), got off to a strong start by completely dominating the first game, securing victory within 14 minutes.

They maintained the momentum from the second to fourth games, successfully defending their championship title for the third consecutive time.

Arcadia said today’s victory was the result of the team’s collective effort and dedication, including sacrificing their holidays last week to prepare for the Grand Final.

“I want to thank all my players and coaching staff, because you know, holiday last week — to be honest, we were not on holiday.

“We needed to make sacrifices to make sure we succeeded in our goal. Very thankful to them,” he said.