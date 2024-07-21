Stop spreading unofficial articles on Malaysian 2024 Olympic Athletes - Hannah

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged all parties to stop disseminating unofficial posters and articles on the country’s athletes who will be competing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

She said it was to enable the athletes to be focused on their preparations and at the same time take care of the mental health of the 26 national athletes who are on a mission to hunt for medals at the prestigious world games.

“I don’t want anything to interfere with the mental health of our athletes and their preparations because I believe all agencies involved have done their best for the preparation of these 26 athletes,“ she said.

Hannah told reporters after attending the launch ceremony of the Santuni MADANI - One Leader One Village Programme of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) at Kampung Orang Asli Buloh Telor, Kuala Kubu Bharu here this morning.

Earlier, Hannah announced that her ministry had selected the Orang Asli Village Buloh Telor as the Adopted Village during her tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports.

She said the needs and socio-economic issues of the villagers would be identified with proposed solutions in terms of education, poverty, health, infrastructure and so on through the programme.

“Among the initiatives to be implemented this year is the renovation of multi-purpose courts for sepak takraw and badminton with an estimated allocation of RM50,000 to RM100,000.

“While for the year 2025, KBS plans to repair the football field with an estimated allocation of RM300,000 to RM400,000,“ she said, when handing over football and badminton equipment to the youth in the village.

Hannah said the badminton equipment is sponsored and signed by national badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei.