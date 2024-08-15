SUKMA 2024: Alex Liew scouts for future bowling stars in Sarawak

KUCHING: To ensure Malaysia continues to produce top tenpin bowling talent, national youth coach Alex Liew is scouting for rising stars at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak, seeking young keglers who could become the country’s future champions.

Alex, however, said his assessment includes not only technical skills but also the mental toughness of players under pressure.

“I’m here with the National Sports Council, and I have few on my list... some are from Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and then Sarawak got few talented ones but there are also promising bowlers from other states.

“Since this is the first day, I’m taking time to evaluate their gameplay.

“Ultimately, their performance will determine their potential— they need to excel and secure medals. I’m focusing more on the men’s side, but I’ll also be consulting with another coach to assess both male and female bowlers,” Alex told Bernama at the Megalanes Emart bowling centre in Batu Kawa here today.

He will also be closely monitoring all 15 national youth bowlers— nine men and six women—competing in the biennial event.

“Each year, we set KPIs for the players. SUKMA is a crucial tournament for them to meet these goals. Winning medals is essential, and if they don’t, we’ll evaluate their overall performance throughout the year and make comparisons,” he said.

The tenpin bowling competition, which began today, offers a total of 11 gold medals, starting with the men’s and women’s singles events today.