SUKMA 2024: Sarawak’s Nur Hazirah-Lavinia still the Alley Queens

KUCHING: Nur Hazirah Ramli and Lavinia Kho blazed the lanes to help hosts Sarawak retain the women’s doubles gold medal at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) at Megalanes Sarawak here today.

Nur Hazirah, 21, who clinched the women’s singles gold yesterday, continued from where she left off to combine with Lavinia for a 2,392-pinfall total.

What is more interesting is that Nur Hazirah has now bagged a hattrick of gold medals in women’s doubles, having also triumphed on her debut in the 2018 edition in Perak with Gillian Lim and with Lavinia in the 2022 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Today, Nur Hazirah and Lavinia were again a class above their rivals, with Selangor’s Intan Nor Edryana Nor Azliman-Adania Mohd Redzwan (2,271 pinfalls) settling for silver and Johor’s Nur Ain Suffiyyah Zakariya-Anis Hannani Romzi (2,183 pinfalls) taking bronze.

Meanwhile, Perak took the men’s doubles crown through Mohd Faris Zainal Abidin-Syed Adrees Darwiz Syed Zunizam (2,479 pinfalls), leaving Melaka’s Darryl Ariel Punzalan Soo-Muhammad Noor Hidayat Muhamad Nazri (2,459 pinfalls) to take silver and Penang’s Mohammad Zuhair Zailani-Muhammad Hafiz Darwisy Azhlan (2,389 pinfalls) the bronze.