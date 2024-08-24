SUKMA gold has Ling Ching dreaming of Olympic medal

SIBU: Women’s singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching, who won the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) gold medal at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today, has lofty dreams.

Not only does she want to become a national player, the Miri-born shuttler also wants to win an Olympic medal.

The national backup shuttler said she plans to compete in more championships to gain experience as she chases her goals.

“I will be competing in many tournaments next month (September). After this, I will return (to Kuala Lumpur) to rest first before resuming training,” said the 20-year-old.

Ling Ching admitted that her win today was special as it helped Sarawak end a 30-year wait for the women’s singles gold medal in SUKMA.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories’ national shuttler, Justin Hoh lived up to expectations by winning the men’s singles gold, defeating Penang’s Ong Zhen Yi 21-16, 21-15.

“I have almost recovered from my Achilles tendon injury and I need to be more careful when playing. SUKMA 2024 has given me more confidence to compete in many more championships,” he said.