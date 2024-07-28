Super League: Selangor trounce Penang to move up to second

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC handed Penang FC a 4-1 thrashing at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium to move up to second position in the Super League standings tonight.

The Red Giants needed just three minutes to draw first blood through midfielder Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi.

Penang, however, were not ready to wave the white flag and fought back to level the score in the 63rd minute when Brazilian Rafael Vitor slotted home from the penalty spot.

But the Penangites’ joy did not last long as Yohandry Orozco restored coach Nidzam Jamil’s team’s lead when he converted a penalty in the 70th minute.

The Red Giants were not done yet, though, as Alvin Fortes (89th minute) and Quentin Cheng (injury time) got a goal each to pile on the misery for Penang.

With this win, Selangor now have 12 points from six matches - six points behind defending champions and leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who are still unbeaten this season. Penang are in ninth spot in the 13-team standings with six points.

Over at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and Sri Pahang FC played out a 0-0 stalemate in another Super League match.

The result sees KL City remain fifth in the standings with eight points from five matches while Sri Pahang, still winless after losing two matches and drawing once in their last three outings, stayed in 10th spot with five points.