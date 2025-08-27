Swiatek and Sinner cruise into US Open second round with dominant wins

PAST champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner delivered commanding performances in their US Open first-round matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion, showcased her formidable form with a swift 6-1 6-2 victory over Emiliana Arango in just one hour.

The 2022 US Open winner never faced a break point during her dominant display.

“Every year is kind of tough, because New York is just so loud, you know, and it’s hard to find that balance off the court,” she said.

“But I’ve got to say I’m probably good at it compared to other players, so I’m really trying to be in my bubble.”

Sinner, the top-ranked men’s defending champion, followed with an equally impressive 6-1 6-1 6-2 win against Czech opponent Vit Kopriva.

The Italian entered the tournament amid controversy after reports revealed he had escaped a doping ban despite failing two drug tests.

He received strong crowd support throughout his match and will next face Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the opening match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-2, firing 17 winners compared to just four from her Australian opponent.

Former champion Marin Cilic became the latest major winner to exit the tournament after falling to 23rd seed Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-1 6-4 on the Grandstand court.

Home favourite Coco Gauff headlines the evening session on Ashe against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 2023 champion recently parted ways with coach Matt Daly and aims to address serving inconsistencies during her title defence.

German third seed Alexander Zverev begins his quest for a first major title against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the late match.

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka opens the night session on Armstrong against Belgian Greet Minnen.

The 23rd seed reached the Montreal final earlier this month, signalling a return to form for the four-time major winner.

American 14th seed Tommy Paul faces Denmark’s Elmer Moller in the final night match on Armstrong. – Reuters