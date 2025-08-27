It takes all to eradicate bullying

THE recent tragedies at educational institutions where allegedly bullying sometimes escalated into brutal deaths have shaken Malaysians to the core.

These horrifying incidents are not isolated acts of violence; they are a mirror reflecting our collective failure to nurture responsible, compassionate and morally grounded youths.

We are seeing a worrying trend of bullying, including cyberbullying. There is an urgent need for targeted interventions and policies. Normally, there is a complex interaction between individuals, families, peers and the environment that influences the involvement of adolescents in bullying behaviours.

For too long we have comforted ourselves with the belief that we are raising future leaders, children who will carry the torch of progress with dignity and wisdom. Instead, we are now confronting a painful truth. In some cases, we have raised youths devoid of empathy, accountability and fear of consequences.

Studies have shown bullies often masking their deep insecurities behind domineering behaviours. Beneath their aggression lies social frustration, jealousy and emotional instability.

But what is most alarming is the institutional failure to instil positive values and foster a culture of respect. Educational institutions must do more than deliver academic content.

The educational institutions must shape good character. Schools, colleges and universities must become sanctuaries of safety and growth. Students should be taught to collaborate, live as a community and uplift one another.

Dormitories must be governed by clear rules and compassionate oversight. It is necessary to appoint responsible and vigilant wardens.

We should recognise the irreplaceable role of parents in shaping the moral compass of their children. Mothers in particular carry a profound responsibility of cultivating a nurturing home environment that fosters empathy, discipline and respect.

Overindulgence and unchecked pampering can breed selfishness, eroding the value that holds society together. Parents must always give listening ears to their children and take immediate action on their complaints.

Supportive parenting has been identified as one of the protective factors that will help to reduce bullying.

Educators and staff must be equipped to combat bullying by fostering inclusivity, respect and a culture where such behaviour is unacceptable. Students should be taught that bullying is harmful and against core values, while specific anti-bullying laws must also be enacted.

Mohamed Mokhtar Ahmad Bajunid

Cyberjaya