NATIONAL men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, claimed their first victory of the season, after defeating the South Korean duo, Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, at the 2025 India Open today.

In a match held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, ranked second in the world, were not given an easy path by the pair, who won the 2025 Malaysia Open last week. Despite winning the first set 21-15, they were pushed to a decider.

In the second set, Won Ho-Seung Jae fought back strongly with a 21-13 victory. However, the Malaysian pair quickly regained control in the deciding set, winning 21-16, to clinch the title at the Super 750 event.

This success also ended a 15-year drought for Malaysian men’s doubles at the India Open, with the last win coming from Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif-Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari in 2010.

“We are happy to overcome the challenge (against them). They didn’t make many unforced errors, so we had to be patient,” said Sze Fei, in an audio message shared with the press.

The victory earned the duo a cash prize of USD70,300 (approximately RM316,631).