Taipei Open: Tang Jie-Wen Tse denied first dream final

MALAYSIA’S interest in Taipei Open 2025 ended after national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Chan Wen Tse were denied a final place in their maiden tournament, today.

The semi-finals action of Super 300 tournament held in Taipei Arena saw the scratch pair and seventh seeds went down 11-21, 15-21 to fourth seeds of Indonesia Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu in 38-minutes.

Tang Jie-Wen Tse are expected to return into action in Malaysia Masters 2025 from May 20-25, which is likely to be their final tournament as a pair.

Tang Jie will then continue the action with his established partner, Toh Ee Wei in Singapore Open 2025 from May 27-June 1.

In March, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed that Tang Jie-Ee Wei had been temporarily split following proposals from the coaching panel, including (national doubles coaching director) Rexy (Mainaky) and mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto, during the recent performance committee meeting.

Tensions between the pair reportedly began during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 19-21, 14-21 to South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun.

As such, Tang Jie-Wen Tse partnerships while Ee Wei was temporarily paired with Loo Bing Kun.

Last month, BAM, however, announced that Tang Jie and Ee Wei would resume their partnership following a request from both players and after extensive discussions between them and the coaching panel.