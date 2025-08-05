Tang Jie-Ee Wei struggle with communication under pressure, says Rexy

ACADEMY BADMINTON MALAYSIA (ABM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky has revealed that national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are struggling to cope with each other’s mistakes during matches. The world number three duo’s inability to handle errors under pressure has disrupted their rhythm on court.

“It’s not that they are not good; they just panic when one of them makes a mistake. Once they start making mistakes, their game will go awry,“ Rexy told reporters after a training session. He was commenting on their inconsistent performance at the Macau Open, where the top seeds fell in the semi-finals to Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje.

Rexy compared their situation to that of women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, who previously faced similar communication issues. “It’s the same situation Pearly and Thinaah were in before, but now both of them have begun to accept it, and we’re seeing more consistent performances from them. Because on court, there’s no one else to help them but their own partner,“ he said.

He urged Tang Jie and Ee Wei to learn from their teammates, emphasizing the need to accept mistakes and weaknesses to improve their overall game. - Bernama