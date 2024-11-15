Team MLBB Malaysia emerge world champions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Malaysia team created history when they defeated the Philippines 2-0 in the Grand Final of the IESF World Esports Championship 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today.

The Malaysian team, comprising Selangor Red Giants players Muhd Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi (Yums), Muhd Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul Zaman (Sekys), Haziq Danish Mohd Rizwan (Stormie) and Ilman Zareef Zulkifli (Gojes) as well as team JP Niners ‘Gold Laner’, Ealtond Rayner (Lolealz).

The national team began well when they won the first match with 17 ‘kills’ to 14 in a 22-minute battle.

In the second match, Team Malaysia wobbled a little before regaining their composure to win by nine ‘kills’ to four and clinch the country’s first-ever victory in the championship.

The victory saw Team Malaysia take home US$70,000 (about RM313,180) in cash.