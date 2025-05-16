Teenager Yamal the jewel in dominant Barca’s Liga crown

AT just 17 years old Lamine Yamal now has two La Liga titles to his name -- the same as Cristiano Ronaldo managed in nine years at Real Madrid.

While his participation in the first was limited to a single brief cameo as a record-breaking 15-year-old debutant, the winger has been a chief architect of Barcelona's success this season.

It was fitting he should make the breakthrough against Espanyol on Thursday with a sensational curling effort as Barca clinched the title.

Yamal's breathtaking displays have brought a vibrancy and life back to Barcelona that had been lacking since the club's biggest icon, Lionel Messi, departed in 2021.

Former Barca coach Xavi Hernandez brought Yamal on for the final seven minutes of a win over Real Betis in April 2023 at the Camp Nou, as the Catalans went on to win the league for the first time since 2019.

It was a false dawn for a dutiful but dull Barca side, which ended the next season trophyless, precipitating Xavi's exit.

Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double left Barcelona soul searching, with Yamal's growth the only bright spot.

By early 2024 the fast dribbling, immensely skillful winger had emerged as the team's key attacker -- albeit one still lacking in consistency.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente placed his faith in the teenager’s talent, saying Yamal was “touched by the magic wand of God”, and he excelled in their Euro 2024 triumph.

A good omen then for incoming Barca coach Hansi Flick, whose free-flowing attacking style clicked with Yamal, as well as veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha on the left flank.

Yamal won the right-wing position, which was the Brazilian dynamo's preferred role, but Raphinha was happy to shift to accommodate him.

“Seeing him come on in this stadium, with all these people, is incredible,“ said Raphinha after Yamal’s debut, in front of 90,000 fans.

“He will be very important for the club.”

Raphinha was right, and it happened far quicker than he or Yamal could have reasonably expected.

“I left my fear in the park in (my hometown) Mataro,“ said Yamal, before playing in the recent Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, where he produced two sensational displays as Barca came up fractionally short.

Inter scraped through 7-6 on aggregate but their coach Simone Inzaghi labelled Yamal a “phenomenon”, who only comes along “every 50 years”.

'Not a kid'

With 13 assists Yamal has the most in La Liga, and is the top dribbler, with nearly double the amount of his closest contender, Sevilla's Dodi Lukebakio.

“The mentality of my team is unbelievable,“ said Flick after Barcelona beat Madrid 4-3 on Sunday to virtually seal their Liga triumph.

Yamal's irrepressible teen spirit is a big factor, with the youngster undaunted when Barcelona fall behind.

He thrived in all four Clasicos this season, as Barca triumphed each time.

They won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup by beating Real in finals earlier in 2025, before completing a domestic treble with La Liga.

“He’s not a kid,“ said Flick, after Barca returned from two goals down against Madrid, inspired by Yamal, who gestured for calm when his team were up against the wall.

“He has the self-confidence, the belief in what he can do.”

The winger remembers his roots and celebrates goals by signalling the 304 postcode of his neighbourhood Rocafonda.

“Three trophies for Barca, no trophies for Real Madrid, four Clasicos won by Barca,“ joked Barca great Hristo Stoichkov.

Yamal is not afraid of a pithy jibe at rivals himself, making him a hit on social media and cementing his fan favourite status -- his No 19 shirt is the top seller.

The winger will soon put pen to paper on a new Barcelona contract when he turns 18 in July.

He marked his 17th birthday by winning Euro 2024 the next day, and this year he will celebrate by committing his future to the club he has been linked with since birth.

Yamal joined Barca's feted La Masia youth academy aged seven, but as a baby remarkably was photographed being bathed by Messi for a charity calendar project.

The teenager eschews comparisons to Barca's best ever player and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, yet they just keep coming.

With Barcelona out of the Champions League, Yamal's hopes of winning the coveted individual award are dented but he might not have to wait long.

“I’m really happy that this talent which comes along every 50 years plays for Barca,“ said Flick.