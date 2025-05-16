WITH food prices rising, especially for non-local fare, Malaysians nowadays hesitate to spend their money, afraid they may not get their money’s worth.

A dessert seller based in Penang recently came under scrutiny for selling tiramisu at a staggering RM40.

However, unlike the typical tiramisu where sponge fingers are used to layer the cream, this seller uses crêpes, which are thin pancakes.

Desserts such as tiramisu are usually priced on the higher side due to the use of expensive ingredients — especially in Malaysia — but considering cheaper options are available across the country, many voiced their dissatisfaction with the steep pricing.

The local seller posted a reel on Instagram justifying the RM40 price tag, citing the “premium” ingredients used to make the classic Italian dessert.

In the reel, she is seen holding the RM40 tiramisu, which is served in an oblong-shaped plastic container.

She further defended the price by highlighting the effort involved in preparing the dessert.

Netizens, however, were not convinced by her justifications.

Some even offered their own recommendations for what they believed to be better versions at more affordable prices, while others criticised her allegedly dismissive tone regarding the backlash.

Additionally, users commented that the tiramisu’s texture, as shown in the reel, did not appear to justify the hefty price.

Some alleged it was not smooth enough, though others came to the seller’s defence, pointing out that the dessert was made using crêpes, which would naturally result in a different texture.

“The quantity does not seem to match the price,” observed one netizen.

“A lot of us have eaten tiramisu for less than RM40 at aesthetic cafés in Kuala Lumpur – don’t talk to me about premium ingredients, because those cafés use premium ingredients too. The way this tiramisu looks doesn’t even justify the pricing,” a user commented.

“Even though ingredient prices are high, the texture and taste must also be up to standard,” remarked another.