THE election of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as the new president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is a positive step towards helping the national body realise its dream of winning an Olympic gold medal, said BAM deputy president II Datuk Seri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos.

He said that although former president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria left behind a strong legacy, he believes Tengku Zafrul can bring the association to the next level.

“Norza had taken BAM to a certain level but I am confident that Tengku Zafrul, who has shown great interest, can make a difference.

“He has requested 100 days to learn and assess what needs to be done at BAM. So I believe BAM’s management will work closely with him to achieve our Olympic dream,” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Closed Championships – Jejak Juara here today.

Jahaberdeen also described Tengku Zafrul as a sincere leader who keeps his promises.

“Tengku Zafrul is an honest person and he doesn’t make false promises. He has been frank in saying he needs 100 days to understand BAM and to hold discussions with the top management,” he said.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul, who is also the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, was elected unopposed as BAM’s 13th president at its annual general meeting.

Former acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam was re-elected as deputy president I, while Jahaberdeen retained his position as deputy president II.