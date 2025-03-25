THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) appears to be heading to a leadership transition with the majority of its council members reaching a consensus to nominate Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the next president for the 2025-2029 term.

The announcement was made by BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam who stressed the importance of strong and stable leadership to drive the association forward.

“In consideration of what is best for BAM, I am pleased to inform you that the majority of us (BAM) have reached a consensus to nominate Tengku Zafrul for the post of president in the upcoming BAM election,” he said during a press conference at Academy Badminton Malaysia today.

Subramaniam confirmed that Tengku Zafrul has been informed of the decision and has agreed to the appointment.

“I have served in the badminton fraternity from 1988. I am not new to the field, right? So I am always a very contended person. I want to see BAM grow, not individual. So, when we look at the larger picture, we looked at it very carefully.

“I have agreed that only the right person should lead BAM. We are there, we will be there to assist. So it is not individual interest. So on that purposes, I think Tengku Zafrul would be the right candidate to be the president for the upcoming election,” he said.

Subramaniam stated that the election is expected to take place on May 10 during BAM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“There is no specific nomination. We will do it on the day of the AGM. And if there is any other names? I do not know. I have discussed wiith the majority of our council members and they unanimously agree.

“We want a president who has a lot of experience and who is more well-known in a country like Malaysia, as a corporate figure, and now a Minister, maybe he will also be retiring soon. So, such experience is essential for BAM to continue,” he said.

He also stressed that BAM is not a place for politicking as they are deeply committed to the sports.

Previously, Tengku Zafrul was close to being appointed as BAM president to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who initially planned to step down early last year.

However, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh requested Mohamad Norza to reconsider and remain in office until after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Following the conclusion of the Games in Paris, BAM decided to appoint Subramaniam as acting president until the AGM in May.