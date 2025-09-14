Terengganu and Selangor advance to FA Cup quarter-finals with big wins

TERENGGANU FC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Imigresen FC 3-0 in their FA Cup round of 16 second leg match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

The victory secured a 4-2 aggregate win for the hosts after they had lost the first leg 2-1 on August 17.

Winger Muhammad Akhyar Rashid emerged as the hero with two crucial goals that propelled his team into the next round.

Cameroonian striker Junior Sam Ngong opened the scoring in the 17th minute by capitalising on a rebound from the opposition goalkeeper.

Muhammad Akhyar doubled the advantage in the 31st minute with an impressive solo effort before completing his brace in the 51st minute.

Terengganu will now face the winners between Kuching City FC and DPMM FC in the quarter-finals.

In another match, Selangor FC delivered a stunning performance by thrashing Malaysian University 9-0 at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

The comprehensive victory gave them a 12-1 aggregate win and confirmed their place in the next round.

Brazilian striker Chrigor Moraes scored a hat-trick with goals in first-half stoppage time plus the 76th and 80th minutes.

Defender Kevin Deeromram contributed a brace with goals in the 12th and 48th minutes for the dominant Red Giants.

Quentin Cheng, Alvin Fortes, Zach Clough, and Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili completed the scoring for Selangor.

Selangor will meet Negeri Sembilan FC in the quarter-finals after their elimination of PDRM FC with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

The match between Sabah FC and Bunga Raya FC was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah already hold a commanding 6-0 advantage from the first leg played on August 17. – Bernama