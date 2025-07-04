TERENGGANU FC (TFC) continues to strengthen the frontline with the signing of another French-born import player, Yann Kevin Mabella, for the 2025/26 Malaysia League (M-League) football season.

Acting chief executive officer of Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain confirmed that the 29-year-old forward has signed a one-season contract with the Turtles squad.

He said that before moving to Terengganu, the 1.83-metre tall player played for Racing FC Union in the Luxembourg League and has represented the Congo national squad in several international matches including the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Yann (Yann Kelvin Mabell) is the fourth import player we have signed for this season after Nurillo Tukhtasinov, Junior Ngong Sam and Gabriel Silva Costa.

“Among the factors in favour of his selection is his sterling performance of scoring 22 goals in 29 matches in the Luxembourg League last season and featuring prominently in the Europa Conference League qualification,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Syahrizan said Mabella’s presence will give the coach more tactical options because of his ability to play up in attack upfront and on the wings.