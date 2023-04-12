Terengganu govt to reward sensational young motorcycle racer Qabil Irfan

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu state government is providing special incentives for national young motorcycle racing sensation, Qabil Irfan Azlan (pix), who successfully clinched the overall championship title at the 2023 MiniGP World Series in Valencia, Spain, on Nov 23.

State Youth Development, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hishamuddin Abd Karim said that the cash incentives would be announced by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar next Wednesday in a special ceremony that includes race performances by young Terengganu racers.

He said that the incentives will serve as a catalyst to inspire and contribute to the continuous efforts of the Terengganu-born racer in achieving more success in the future.

“Alhamdulillah, the state government is very proud of Qabil Irfan’s achievement, which not only has brought honour to the country but has also lifted the name of the state of Terengganu.

“Since Qabil Irfan has succeeded in becoming a world champion, the state government has agreed to provide special incentives that will be presented by the Menteri Besar next Wednesday,“ he said when welcoming Qabil Irfan’s return to Terengganu at the Sultan Mahmud International Airport here last night.

Meanwhile, Qabil Irfan. who is just 11 years old, expressed his gratitude for being able to present victory to both the country and his home state.

The second of four siblings said that before achieving this success, various challenges had to be overcome, including challenging training sessions and extremely cold weather reaching 6 degrees Celsius.

“This is my second participation in the MiniGP World Series. The first time last year, I only managed to secure fourth place overall.

“I didn’t expect to become the champion. My target was to qualify for the finals, and I was already grateful for that. But, alhamdulillah, I managed to overcome all obstacles even though the weather was very cold, causing the road to be wet and slippery,“ he said, expressing his admiration for Italian motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi. -Bernama