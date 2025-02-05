LCS, LMS procurement to significantly enhance navy’s capability - Adly

SUBANG: The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) capability to defend national waters will be significantly enhanced with the procurement of five Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS), scheduled to begin next year, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said construction progress for both classes of vessels was satisfactory, with the first LCS expected to be delivered in August next year and the LMS fleet in 2027.

“The government remains committed to enhancing the navy’s capabilities by equipping it with new assets. We are also ensuring these ships are fitted with advanced technology to meet our defence needs,“ he told reporters after the launch of a digital studio at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) TUDM Subang today.

He was responding to a news portal report highlighting the challenges faced by the RMN due to its ageing combat fleet.

Adly added that the first LCS is undergoing port and sea trials, while construction of the LMS is underway following the finalisation of its procurement from Turkish defence firm Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik in June last year.

Meanwhile, Adly said the new digital studio at SK TUDM Subang under the Affin Digital Space programme is part of the Ministry of Defence’s initiative to digitalise schools located in army camps.

He said the studio is equipped with green screen technology, allowing students and teachers to carry out media-based programmes with creative digital content.

SK TUDM Subang is the second school to be involved in the initiative, following the launch of a similar studio at SK KEMENTAH in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year. The next rollout is scheduled for June at SK Sir Sultan Ibrahim in Kluang, Johor.

“The digital studios at these three schools are made possible through an RM94,000 contribution from Affin Bank. The ministry hopes to eventually expand the initiative to all 27 schools located in camps nationwide,” he said.

Also present at the launch were Affin Bank Berhad Group’s chief executive officer of Community Banking, Mohammad Fairuz Mohd Radi, and SK TUDM Subang headmistress, Zatul Bazamah Abu Bakar.