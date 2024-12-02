TFC confirms Safawi, Akhyar join Turtles on loan

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu FC (TFC) supporters’ dream, to see two Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) stars in action with the Turtles squad, has finally come true.

It follows TFC’s announcement, which confirmed that Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid will join the team on loan for a year, this season.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer, Mohd Sabri Abas, said that the presence of the two Harimau Malaya players is expected to strengthen TFC’s machinery to face the long Malaysian League (M League).

He said that the two players have extensive experience, playing not only in the M League arena but also on the international stage.

“Terengganu football fans have long been waiting for the presence of these two stars, who have their own great skills and reputations.

“Alhamdulillah, all loan-related matters for these two players have been completed, and they will participate in training sessions with their teammates soon,” he said when contacted.

According to him, Safawi, who will play in the wing and centre positions, will wear jersey number 11, while jersey number 33 will be worn by Akhyar, who will lead TFC’s wing.

Safawi started his professional football career with T-Team from 2014 to 2016, before moving to JDT in 2017.

In 2020 the 27-year-old player was loaned to Portimonense S.C in Portugal, and Rachaburi FC, Thailand in 2023.

Meanwhile, Akhyar started his career with the Kedah team in 2017, before flying south to join JDT in 2019.–Bernama