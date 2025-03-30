TFC give players just one-day Raya break ahead of Selangor clash

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) are so serious about improving their Super League standings that they given their players just a one-day break for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Turtles head coach, Badrul Afzan Razali has told his players to return to training on the second day of Raya, saying they have to sacrifice their time with families and friends so that they can be prepared to take on Selangor FC on April 5.

The Turtles are currently fifth in the Super League standings with 32 points while Selangor are second with 46 points.

With Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) already crowned Super League champions for a record 11th consecutive time, Kuching City FC are third and Sabah fourth, both with 36 points.

So, TFC, with three games to go and four points behind Kuching City FC and Sabah, know they have to win the lot if they are to have any chance of finishing fourth.

“We are in a critical phase. We have already been overtaken by Kuching City FC and Sabah, who are both four points ahead of us.

“So, whether they like it or not, the players must sacrifice their Raya break this time to prepare for the crucial match against Selangor in Shah Alam (on April 5),” he said when contacted today.

Badrul Afzan, the former Terengganu midfielder, also reminded his men to watch what they eat during the festive season and to continue to stay fit during their holidays.

He also urged his players to be more focused and disciplined if they are to win their remaining matches.

“Lose and our chances of finishing fourth (in the Super League) are as good as gone... the same with our hopes in the ASEAN Club Championship.

“There is no margin for error in the next few matches,” said Badrul Afzan, who added that import striker Ivan Mamut is unlikely to feature in the next few matches due to fitness concerns.