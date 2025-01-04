KUALA LUMPUR: Gas Malaysia Distribution Sdn Bhd (GMD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gas Malaysia Berhad, has clarified that its gas facilities were not involved in the fire incident in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya today.

GMD, in a statement, however, said that it is evaluating the situation and its impact on its customers.

“Upon notification, our emergency response team was immediately deployed to the site to assess the situation. We would like to clarify that the incident did not involve our gas facilities.

“Gas Malaysia remains committed to prioritising public safety and is working closely with the relevant authorities and gas supplier to monitor developments

“We will remain in regular contact with all shippers, including the end user, and provide updates from time to time as necessary,” according to the statement.