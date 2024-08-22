TFC start Shopee Cup campaign on wrong footing, lose 2-3 TO Svay Rieng

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) opened their Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup 2024/25 (Shopee Cup) Group A campaign at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) on the wrong footing after losing 2-3 to Cambodian club, Svay Rieng FC.

The visiting team started aggressively by starting to attack early and shocking the home team with the first goal as a result of a strike by Brazilian-born import striker, Gabriel Costa in the 12th minute.

Three minutes later the home team’s goal was breached again, when striker Pablo Augusto pounced on the ball that bounced off goalkeeper Suhaimi Husin who had managed to save the first attempt.

Leading 2-0 the squad managed by Jose Munoz piled on the pressure to complete their mission of taking home three points to Cambodia.

Svay Rieng FC’s flurry of attacks almost ripped TFC’s net in the 30th minute, but Costa’s effort hit the crossbar.

Trailing 0-2, the TFC squad led by Muhammad Safawi Rasid reorganized the pace in the second half of the game and managed to produce the first goal through Manuel Ott in the 55th minute to narrow the deficit.

However the joy of more than 5,000 home fans did not last long when Min Ratanak scored Svay Rieng FC’s third goal in the 86th minute to maintain a 3-1 lead.

However, a late strike by TFC’s Safawi Rashid failed to stop Svay Rieng FC from walking out 3-2 winners and collecting all three points.