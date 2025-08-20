Diesel price in Peninsula Malaysia down five sen to RM2.85

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by five sen to RM2.85 per litre for the period Aug 21 to 27.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry (MoF) said the reduction is in line with changes in global oil market prices.

It said the retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.13 per litre and RM2.05 per litre respectively.

The retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays at RM2.15 per litre.

The MOF said the weekly retail price setting of petroleum products is based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are protected. - Bernama